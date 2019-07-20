Sheila Dikshit Will Be Remembered For Delhi's Development: Manmohan Singh

Sheila Dikshit had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday said the people of the national capital will remember ex-chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who died of a cardiac arrest today, for her contribution to the development of Delhi during her three-year tenure. Veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, who was the longest serving chief minister of Delhi, died at 3.55 pm at a hospital in Delhi, her family members confirmed.

"I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Shiela Dixit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three terms," Dr Singh said in a statement.

The hospital, in a statement, said despite all resuscitative efforts, Sheila Dikshit died after a cardiac arrest. Sheila Dikshit's remains have arrived at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin area; her last rites will take place tomorrow.

Sheila Dikshit was serving as the Delhi Congress chief since January this year, before the crucial national elections. She had contested the Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi constituency, but lost to the BJP's Manoj Tiwari.

Sheila Dikshit was credited for Delhi's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers, a less polluted city, better public transport system as well as development on the health and educational fronts.

"Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former chief minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered," the President of India tweeted today.

