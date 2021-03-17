PM Modi On Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: 'Champion Of Human Rights'

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was popularly known as "Bangabandhu"

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the Shekh Mujibur Rahman on his 101st birth anniversary. PM Modi took to Twitter are wrote: "My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #MujibBorsho celebrations." Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Children's Day in the country.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the theme of this year's birthday anniversary of Bangabandhu and Children's Day is "Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishur Ridoy Hok Rangin" or "Let the children's lives become colourful on Bangabandhu's birthday".

"Pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary. His ideals continue to inspire millions across the world. India is proud to celebrate his legacy jointly with Bangladesh in this historic #MujibBorsho," write Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Bangabandhu Mujib's birth anniversary.

"Bangladesh all set to start ten-days of concurrent state programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence," tweeted Awami League, the oldest and largest political party of Bangladesh headed by the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On Bangabandhu Mujib's birth anniversary, his daughter Sheikh Hasina, in her message to the country said, "Let us resolve to take Bangladesh to even greater heights in the international arena in the coming years and transform it into a safe and peaceful home for our next generations".