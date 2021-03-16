Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Anniversary: Know About ''Bangabandhu Mujib''

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was popularly known as "Bangabandhu"

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Anniversary: Bangladesh will celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Wednesday. Popularly referred to as ''Bangabandhu'' or the 'friend of Bangladesh', Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was one of the tallest leaders of Bangladesh. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Children's Day in the country. According to the Dhaka Tribune, the theme of this year's birthday anniversary of Bangabandhu and Children's Day is "Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishur Ridoy Hok Rangin" or "Let the children's lives become colourful on Bangabandhu's birthday". Mujibur Rahman's birth anniversary is a national holiday in the country.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on March 17, 1920. He is considered as the "architect of independent Bangladesh" and the 'father of Bangladesh" Born at Tungipara village of Gopalganj, he was the third of the six siblings. His father was Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Sheikh Sayera Khatun was Mujib's mother.

Famous quotes of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman:

"As we have already learned how to sacrifice our own lives, now no one can stop us"

"As we have already shed blood, we are ready to shed more blood"

"This time the struggle is for our freedom, this time the struggle is for our independence! Joy Bangla"

"I will sacrifice my life if necessary to eliminate all injustice and exploitation from the country"

"My greatest strength is the love for my people, my greatest weakness is that I love them too much"

"The world is divided into two halves, the oppressed and the oppressors. I am with the oppressed"

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will address a virtual meeting on "Bangabandhu"'s birth anniversary and National Children's Day. Several world leaders are also expected to join the celebrations of Sheikh Mijibur Rahman's birth anniversary, according to the Bangladesh media.