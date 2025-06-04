Bangladesh Now Drops Bangabandhu From Key Law, Redefines 'Freedom Fighters'

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The interim government in Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, has removed "Father of the Nation" from the JAMUKA Act, erasing Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's legacy. Critics argue this overreach distracts from its electoral mandate amid ongoing political turmoil.

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh has also dropped the words ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' from a key statute, the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (JAMUKA) Act, that deals with freedom fighters in the country.

After removing the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from currency notes, the interim government in Bangladesh has made yet another move to erase the legacy of the 1971 liberation struggle which was led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Interim Government is continuing its efforts to erase the legacy of the liberation struggle, particularly the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has brought in amendments to the JAMUKA Act by changing the definition of ‘freedom fighter' under the law. The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued the ordinance in this regard on Tuesday night, Bangladesh daily, Prothom Alo reported.

Critics of the Yunus Government agree that the interim government has gone beyond its mandate and embroiled itself in matters that should be handled by an elected government with a political mandate instead of confining itself to electoral reforms and holding elections to install an elected government.

The uprising that took place last year in Bangladesh, initially started off as an anti-quota agitation, after the High Court reinstated the job quotas with reservation of one-third of civil service posts for children of fighters who participated in the country's liberation movement in 1971. Later it became a full-fledged movement to remove the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power which eventually happened on August 5, 2024, when she had to leave Dhaka as a violent mob entered the official residence Gana Bhavan with an intention to kill her. From demanding the abolition of the 30 per cent quota for children of freedom fighters, the anti-quota protesters, backed by radical forces, turned on Sheikh Hasina leading to her leaving the country.

The words ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' have been dropped from the JAMUKA act, effectively eroding the legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led Bangladesh's liberation war and liberated the country from Pakistan which engaged in a genocide and torture of the local population demanding freedom.

In a post on social media platform Muhammad Yunus said, “The news published in several media outlets including Samakal, Jugantar, Ittefaq and Kalerkanth that the freedom fighter recognition of more than a hundred leaders, including President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Acting President Syed Nazrul Islam, Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed and two ministers Md. Mansur Ali and AHM Kamruzzaman, of the Mujibnagar government has been revoked is completely baseless, false and misleading.”

মুজিবনগর সরকারের রাষ্ট্রপতি শেখ মুজিবুর রহমান, অস্থায়ী রাষ্ট্রপতি সৈয়দ নজরুল ইসলাম, প্রধানমন্ত্রী তাজউদ্দীন আহমদ এবং দুই মন্ত্রী মো. মনসুর আলী ও এ এইচ এম কামরুজ্জামানসহ শতাধিক নেতার মুক্তিযোদ্ধা স্বীকৃতি বাতিল বলে সমকাল, যুগান্তর, ইত্তেফাক ও কালেরকন্ঠসহ কয়েকটি সংবাদমাধ্যমে যে… pic.twitter.com/Y1YBLGvYPI — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) June 4, 2025

“Adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Faruk-e-Azam, said that those who were in the Mujibnagar government were also freedom fighters. Those who fought the liberation war with arms, those who led it, were freedom fighters. However, the officials and employees of that government were associate freedom fighters,” Yunus added.

“He said that according to the National Freedom Fighters Council (JAMUKA) Ordinance, diplomats including the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra are associate freedom fighters. Associate does not mean that their honour has been tarnished. He said that the definition of freedom fighter that existed in 1972 has been implemented. It was changed in 2018 and 2022. The honour, status, and privileges of both freedom fighters and collaborators of the liberation war will remain the same,” Yunus said, claiming the ordinance was addressing changes to the law in 2018 and 2022 under the Sheikh Hasina Government.

