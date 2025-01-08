AAP Leaders At Chief Minister Residence To "Show Truth", Now On Way To PM's

Dramatic scenes played out outside the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence today when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders reached there to "show the truth" about BJP's "Sheeshmahal" charge.

Determined to score big in the upcoming Delhi election, the BJP has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of spending public money on a luxurious upgrade of the official bungalow on 6, Flagstaff Road. To turn the tables, AAP said its leaders would visit the Civil Lines bungalow with the media and then head to the Prime Minister's residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to show the revamp there.

When AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj reached the bungalow with mediapersons, police stopped them, citing a law and order situation. Mr Singh was seen telling a senior officer why police were stopping them. He also said stopping them amounted to a breach of privilege of an MP and a cabinet minister.

"Why can't we be allowed inside? BJP is spreading misinformation that there is a golden toilet, swimming pool, minibar, so show us and show them (media)," Mr Singh has heard saying.

Mr Bharadwaj was seen asking whose directions they were being stopped on. "Only person above me is the Lieutenant Governor. Who has given you the direction (to stop us)?"

"The BJP's lie has been exposed, it is now proved that BJP is Bharatiya Jhootha Party. For months, BJP has been saying there is a golden toilet, swimming pool and minibar in this Chief Minister's residence. We brought you here today. Have you seen? For just two people, they have placed water cannons, so many cops. Are we terrorists? Why are they stopping us? This means BJP is lying. We will wait here for 10 minutes, if the BJP is telling the truth, they should open the Chief Minister's residence and allow us inside," Mr Singh said.

Later, the AAP leaders headed to the Prime Minister's residence, but were stopped.

The Delhi Chief Minister's official residence has been vacant since Mr Kejriwal stepped down after being granted bail in a corruption case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy. The AAP leader has said he would return to the top job only after the "people's court" verdict.

The BJP has been targeting the AAP with 'Sheeshmahal' jabs and a CAG report has given it fresh ammo. The report, filed by Girish Chandra Murmu who retired in November, pointed to a four-fold jump between budgeting for the renovation and the final cost.

Leading the BJP charge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, "You will be shocked to know that when Delhi residents were fighting Covid, wandering in search of oxygen and medicines, their (AAP) focus was on the building Sheesh Mahal."

AAP's Sanjay Singh told the media there should be a tour of the Prime Minister's residence. "BJP is spreading misinformation about the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. The Prime Minister's palace worth Rs 2,700 is also in Delhi. We will go to the Chief Minister's residence and then the Prime Minister's to expose your lies," he said yesterday.

Hitting back, BJP's Pradeep Bhandari told NDTV that AAP has realised it is on the back foot. "The people of Delhi are asking Arvind Kejriwal a basic question, he came to politics promising that he would live in a 2 BHK apartment, that he would not take VVIP security, that was his commitment to the people of Delhi. What is the reality? During Covid, when everybody was suffering and people wanted help, Mr Kejriwal spent Rs 52 crore (on the bungalow). What Sanjay Singh is doing is nothing but melodrama."