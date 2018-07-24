Sheena Bora's Brother Mikhail Testifies In Special CBI Court

According to the CBI, Indrani Mukerjea, after murdering Sheena Bora, tried to kill Mikhail Bora too.

Sheena Bora's brother, Mikhail Bora on Monday testified in a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court against his mother Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case.

28-year-old Mikhail, in his testimony, narrated a chain of events which led to the death of Sheena Bora.

Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and her current husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea are facing trial for the murder of Sheena Bora in April 2012. 24-year-old Sheena was Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship. Mikhail Bora is her second child.

