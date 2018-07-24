Sheena Bora's Brother Mikhail Testifies In Special CBI Court

28-year-old Mikhail, in his testimony, narrated a chain of events which led to the death of Sheena Bora.

All India | | Updated: July 24, 2018 10:05 IST
According to the CBI, Indrani Mukerjea, after murdering Sheena Bora, tried to kill Mikhail Bora too.

New Delhi: 

Sheena Bora's brother, Mikhail Bora on Monday testified in a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court against his mother Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and her current husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea are facing trial for the murder of Sheena Bora in April 2012. 24-year-old Sheena was Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship. Mikhail Bora is her second child. 

According to the CBI, Indrani Mukerjea, after murdering Sheena Bora, tried to kill Mikhail Bora too by spiking his drink, but he escaped. The agency alleged that financial disputes led to Sheena Bora's murder. 

