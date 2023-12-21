'She Will Go Or...': Congress Leader On Ayodhya Invite For Sonia Gandhi

"Sonia Gandhi is very positive on this matter," said Digvijaya Singh.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday confirmed reports of an invitation to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, adding that she was "very positive on this matter."

He said that either she will go or a delegation from her side will be attending the ceremony. The inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir will take place on January 22 next year.

"What objection can be there? Sonia Gandhi is very positive on this matter. Either she will go or a delegation from the party will go," said Digvijaya Singh.

On being asked about his own invitation to the grand opening, Digvijaya Singh said, "They (BJP) will not invite me because they are not inviting the true devotees. Whether it be Murli Manohar Joshi, Lal Krishna Advani or Digvijay Singh, they will not be given the invitation."

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had earlier this week sent an invitation on their behalf to Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Apart from political and religious leaders, Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22, next year.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

The invitations were sent to personalities that include actors Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Rohit Shetty, along with producer Mahaveer Jain.

Additionally, South Indian celebrities will also be gracing the event upon invitation. This list includes Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

