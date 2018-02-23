Justin Trudeau Gets PM Modi's Bear Hug, On Day 6 Of India Visit: 10 Facts

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau and his family meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi: Five days after landing in India, Canadian premier Justin Trudeau met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at his ceremonial welcome in Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi greeted Mr Trudeau with his signature bear-hug and posed for photographs with his family, including his daughter Ella Grace, seen in a 2015 photo tweeted by Mr Modi last evening. The two leaders will have a bilateral meeting today. Mr Trudeau's first visit to India has been clouded by talk of a frosty reception on account of the Canadian government's perceived soft approach to Sikh extremists demanding Khalistan. The invite to a convicted Khalistani terrorist to official Trudeau events has deeply embarrassed Canada; Prime Minister Trudeau said he would take action.