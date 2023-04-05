She Came To India From Canada To Marry Boyfriend. He Shot Her Twice In Head

He shot her twice in the head and then buried her body in his field to destroy the evidence.

A horrific murder has been uncovered in Haryana's Gumad Village where a woman working in Canada returned to India last year to be with her boyfriend only to be shot dead and buried in his field. While she was reported missing in June last year by her aunt, her skeletal remains were found by the Bhiwani CIA on Tuesday.

The accused, Sunil, confessed to kidnapping and murdering her while in police custody. He said that he had kidnapped 23-year-old Neelam and killed her in June last year. He shot her twice in the head and then buried her body in his field to destroy the evidence, said CIA Bhiwani in-charge Ravindra said.

Neelam's sister Roshni had registered a complaint with with Gannaur Police in June. She said that her sister from Baland village in Rohtak had passed her IELTS exam and moved to Canada to work. In January last year, Sunil lured her back to India to marry her following which he kidnapped and killed her.

Neelam's family in the village found no trace of her since her expected return and found that Sunil had also gone missing from the same day. While the police registered a case of kidnapping, no action was allegedly taken after the complaint.

After searching for Neelam on their own in vain, the family met with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to push for action. The case was then transferred to the CIA in Bhiwani who eventually arrested Sunil.

Based on Sunil's information while he was in custody, the authorities dug out Neelam's skeletal remains from a 10-feet deep in his field on Garhi Road. The remains have been sent for postmortem to Sonipat Civil Hospital where they will also conduct a DNA test with her mother.

Police said that Sunil had a history of criminal activity including over half a dozen cases related to murder and possession of illegal pistols.