'You May Have Many Admirers But...': Shatrughan Sinha's Veiled Dig At PM

BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha, in a cryptic tweet on Friday, took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fourth time this week. Hinting that he may not want to continue with the party, he said, "You may be having many admirers but I won't be one of them."

"Sir, the Nation respects you, but the only thing the leadership lacks is credibility & trust factor," Mr Sinha, lawmaker from Patna Sahib, said in a sharply-worded post.

Launching an attack at the government over the "unfulfilled poll promises", he indicated that the government at the centre has failed to win the confidence of the people of the country.

"Leadership jo kar rahi hai or jo kah rahi hai, kya log uspe vishwas kar rahein hain? Shayad nahin! (Do people trust in the actions of the leadership any more... probably not)," he said.

What followed in the next post was a warning that he may not stick around with the party that has failed to "fulfill the promises it made to the people" in the past.

"Any way it all seems to be too little and too late? Promises made in past are still to be fulfilled. Hope, wish & pray, though I may not be with you anymore," he said.

Sharing an Urdu couplet, he then said: "Mohabbat karne vaale kam na honge, (shayad) teri mehfil mein lekin hum na honge (You may be having a lot of admirers but I may not be one of them)."

This is the fourth time this week that the BJP leader has taken a dig at PM.

In one of the tweets, earlier this week, he slammed the Prime Minister over "VIP culture".

On Wednesday, he said PM Modi should address the press "now that the poll dates have been announced".

"You shall go down in history, as the only PM, in a democratic world who hasn't had a single Q & A session during his tenure," he commented.

The national elections begin April 11, the Election Commission had announced on Sunday.

Mr Sinha on Thursday had mentioned the launch of 150 projects in the last few weeks by PM, but said it was "too little" and "too late".

The actor-turned-politician has been a constant critic of the Narendra Modi-government.

With elections just a few weeks, the BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Patna Sahib for the Lok Sabha elections.

The national elections will be held in seven phases. In Bihar, polling will take place on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

