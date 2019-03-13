'Bridge Gap Between Words, Actions': Shatrughan Sinha's Veiled Dig At PM

"It is an MP who becomes the PM," Shatrughan Sinha said in the tweet. (File)

Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha has launched a fresh attack at Narendra Modi, highlighting the inconvenience caused to commuters whenever the prime minister's convoy passes through notwithstanding his avowed dislike for ''VIP culture''.

Amid speculations that his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may be imminent, the Patna Sahib lawmaker made the stinging attack on his official twitter handle on Monday.

Mr Sinha hoped that PM Modi, whom he did not name in his tweets, would bridge the gap between his "kathani" (words) and "karni" (action), "wherever" he was after the Lok Sabha election results.

"Sirji, while addressing a function on the 50th Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) you appreciated their tremendous efforts at protecting our country and how difficult their task was with the VIP culture. Specially, when VIPs take advantage of their position and stature," he tweeted.

"Sirji, what about the ''Route Culture''... Inconvenience to the public, when you travel, causing immense traffic snarls, congestion and it is said route laga hua hai," the actor-turned-politician added.

"It is an MP who becomes the PM, so why the vast difference. It should start with you, setting an example for others to follow. Hope, wish and pray that whenever and wherever you may be after elections, you will take care and bridge the gap between ''kathani and karni''," Mr Sinha said in another tweet.

Last year, Mr Sinha was stripped of his VIP status at the Patna airport, which entailed exemption from frisking and vehicular access to tarmac, in a development which many saw as being linked to his having fallen out with the BJP.