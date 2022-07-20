Shashi Tharoor's Word Of Day Is 'Algospeak'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is here with his “word of the day” post. Mr Tharoor is known for sharing difficult-to-pronounce [English] words on social media. And, his latest addition to the Twitter lexicon is “algospeak”.

Now, if you are wondering what does the word mean? Well, the parliamentarian has also shared its meaning. He wrote, “Algospeak (noun): a word used on social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms. Eg. using “unalive” rather than “dead”.” The tweet was shared under the hashtag - "word of the day.”

#WordOfTheDay:

*algospeak* [noun]:

word used on social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms. Eg. using “unalive” rather than “dead.” — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2022

The post has garnered a lot of attention on the social media platform. A person said, “This word explanation is much tougher than the word itself.”

This word explaination is much tougher than the word itself. — Aditya (@mr_aditya__03) July 20, 2022

“[Shashi] Tharoor English coaching classes” was the sentiment.

Tharoor English coaching classes — manuraj (@manurajkatare1) July 20, 2022

Well, this isn't the first time when Shashi Tharoor has come up with such a word. Before this, the Thiruvananthapuram MP wanted us to take a look at his “word of the ear” - doomscrolling.

Mr Tharoor shared a screengrab of it and wrote, “Word of the Era. Merriam-Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with "doomsurfing"). Increased consumption of predominantly negative news could have psychological ill effects, in addition to causing political depression…”

Word of the Era!

Merriam Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with “doomsurfing”). Increased consumption of predominantly negative news could have psychological ill effects, in addition to causing political depression…. pic.twitter.com/YoDJjtAuxe — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 31, 2022

And, when a person had asked Mr Tharoor to suggest a name for his bookstore, the politician didn't disappoint him.

The tweet read, “Dear Shashi Tharoor sir, one of my bosom friends after completing his MPhil in Political Science is going to open shop in Majuli (net cafe, books and stationery items). So he is asking for one unique name in English for his shop. May I request you to do a favour by searching the name?”

To this, Mr Tharoor replied, “How about calling it “WWW: World Wide Words”? That covers both books and the Internet.”