Word Wizard Shashi Tharoor Grants Chetan Bhagat's Wish, Twitter Thrilled

Shashi Tharoor gave what Chetan Bhagat asked for - a sentence replete with long, unusual words

An exchange between Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and writer Chetan Bhagat amused many on social media this morning and gave them a chance to enjoy some new gems from "Tharoorosaurus".

It started with the former Union Minister complimenting Chetan Bhagat on a newspaper article that talked about the economy and how the country's youth should start worrying about it for the government to act.

"Superb piece by Chetan Bhagat on all that ails our country and what we should do about it. Chetan's great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear and I hope his fans in the government act on it," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Chetan Bhagat was floored and did not bother to hide it. "Ok I still can't get over this. The ShashiTharoor has praised Chetan Bhagat. I am floating. Just one request sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do. Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day!" - he replied.

Ever the sport, Mr Tharoor wrote exactly what Chetan Bhagat had asked for - a sentence replete with long, unusual words. "Sure, @chetan_bhagat! It's clear you are not sesquipedalian nor given to rodomontade. Your ideas are unembellished with tortuous convolutions & expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid perspicacity of today's column," the Kerala MP wrote.

The Internet couldn't keep calm.

Mr Tharoor has authored a book for fans of his incredible vocabulary. In "Tharoorosaurus", he shares 53 examples from his vocabulary for each letter of the alphabet and gives fun facts on their origin.