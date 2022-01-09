'Anocracy': Shashi Tharoor's Word Of The Day Is A Dig At BJP

Shashi Tharoor is a man of many words, it seems, if it comes to politcal digs. (File)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor - known for his extremely vast vocabulary - on Sunday put out a tweet laced with sarcasm to target the BJP government at the centre by introducing a new word - "anocracy".

"A word we'd better start learning in India: ANOCRACY. Form of government that mixes democratic w/ autocratic features, permits elections, allows participation through opposition parties & institutions accommodating nominal amounts of competition, but acts w/minimal accountability (sic)," the Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram tweeted on Sunday evening in a direct attack on the central government.

The tweet comes just a day after the Election Commission announced the poll dates for five states as Congress tries to revive its fortunes after several election setbacks over the last few years.

In Punjab, Congress is trying to retain power while in Uttar Pradesh, it's trying to put up a tough fight for the ruling BJP. In Manipur, it had emerged as the single-largest party in 2017. But later lost the state to the BJP after a series of resignations.

Goa and Uttarakhand are other states where it's trying hard to hold its ground and be the key challenger.

Meanwhile, Mr Tharoor, 65, - a man of many words - has been using Twitter to slam the rival party with new words, every now and then.

Last month, he had used the word "Allodoxaphobia". "Word of the day, indeed of the last seven years: *Allodoxaphobia*. Meaning: an irrational fear of opinions. Usage: "The BJP government in UP slaps sedition& UAPA cases on people because its leadership suffers from allodoxaphobia."

He was referring to the Yogi Adityanath government and the sedition cases in Uttar Pradesh against critics.

