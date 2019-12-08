'Shame On You': Shashi Tharoor Slammed Over Tweet On US' J&K Resolution

Shashi Tharoor had called the move "admirable" (File)

The Congress never misses an opportunity to politicise India's domestic matters, the BJP said on Sunday, reacting to MP Shashi Tharoor's praise for the introduction of a resolution in the US House of Representatives against the restrictions put in place by the centre in Jammu and Kashmir in August.

"Shame on you for admiring US interference on India's internal matters. For the very first time J&K is witnessing very less terror activities and people are feeling safer. But the Congress never missed any opportunity to politisise India's domestic matters and defame the country!" BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje tweeted.

Shame on you for admiring US interference on India's internal matters.



For the very first time J&K witnessing very less terror activities & people are feeling more safer.



But the #CONgress never missed any opportunities to politisise India's domestic matters & defame country! https://t.co/csVe1tUpfx — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) December 8, 2019

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya joined his party colleague in slamming Mr Tharoor.

Disappointed that Dr. Shashi Tharoor, who has many times defended Indian interests well outside of our borders even when speaking as representative of the opposition, expresses 'admiration' over US interference in India's domestic matters. https://t.co/A6riy1mTkR — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 8, 2019

The resolution, which was moved by Indian-American Democrat lawmaker Pramila Jayapal, along with Republican lawmaker Steve Watkins, asks the Indian government to "lift the remaining restrictions on communication and to restore internet access across all of Jammu and Kashmir as swiftly as possible; swiftly release arbitrarily detained people in Jammu and Kashmir; refrain from conditioning the release of detained people on their willingness to sign bonds prohibiting any political activities and speeches; allow international human rights observers and journalists to access Jammu and Kashmir and operate freely throughout India, without threats, and condemn, at the highest levels, all religiously motivated violence, including that violence which targets against religious minorities."

Mr Tharoor had called the move "admirable".

"Restore Internet, End Detentions In Jammu&Kashmir, Says Bipartisan Resolution In US House. Admirable effort by US reps, whereas in our Parliament we have been unable even to have a discussion on the subject of Kashmir in the entire winter session. Shame," he tweeted.

Several politicians, including three former chief ministers of the state, were either arrested or detained before the centre announced its twin decisions - ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state- in parliament on August 5. Mobile phone communication was also banned as a precautionary measure. The centre says it has eased several restrictions over the months.

India had called its decisions in Kashmir its internal matter.

There have been two US Congress hearings on Jammu and Kashmir so far.

In October, India said it is regrettable that a few US lawmakers used a Congressional hearing to question measures to protect the lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir. "It is regrettable that a few members of the US Congress used the Congressional hearing on human rights in South Asia to question the measures taken recently to safeguard life, peace and security in Kashmir," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.