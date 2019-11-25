Shashi Tharoor Visits P Chidambaram In Delhi's Tihar Jail

Shashi Tharoor was accompanied by P Chidambaram's son Karti. (File photo)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday visited Tihar jail to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Mr Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

Mr Tharoor was accompanied by Mr Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.