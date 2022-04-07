Shashi Tharoor, NCP MP Supriya Sule's Chat In Lok Sabha Sparks Memes

The video was shared on Twitter with Farooq Abdullah's speech replaced with the popular song Srivalli

A video where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is seen leaning over from his seat in Lok Sabha to talk to Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule just as former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was delivering a speech in the Lok Sabha has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter with Mr Abdullah's speech replaced with the popular song Srivalli from Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa: The Rise.

The video shows Supriya Sule animatedly explaining something to Shashi Tharoor, who leaned on his desk to listen to what she had to say. Besides being watched over 1.66 lakh times, the video has triggered a flurry of memes on social media.

One user said, “Shashi Tharoor teaching us that work-life balance is important.”

Another cheekily wrote, “One should train one's mind to focus on important issues - Shashi Tharoor.”

One should train one's mind to focus on important issues



“We just want to know the speech that's going behind Farooq saahib!” read one of the comments.

Here are a few more memes and reactions:

A few users also edited the video to add different soundtracks:

When Mr Abdullah was speaking, the House was discussing the Russia-Ukraine war. Mr Tharoor had previously spoken on the matter and suggested to the government that India be a “little more outspoken” at the United Nations on the issue. He has also asked the government to use its influence to mediate a solution to end the crisis.

Mr Tharoor has often found himself in the midst of social media memes and banter. He is often a subject of discussion for using difficult-to-pronounce words, and the Thiruvananthapuram MP appears to enjoy the light-hearted banter.

Last month, author Chetan Bhagat had an entertaining exchange with Mr Tharoor on Twitter – on India having “two kinds of English”.

Before that, Mr Bhagat had requested Mr Tharoor to praise him in the way “only he can do”. The author said this when Mr Tharoor had applauded Mr Bhagat's article in a newspaper.