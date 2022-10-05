Shashi Tharoor Makes Children Write Their First Words - A Kerala Tradition

Received nine kids for Vidyarambham at home today, tweeted Shashi Tharoor.

Shashi Tharoor, who is running for Congress president, initiated nine children into the world of literacy in a Vijayadashami ritual today. Sharing photos with some of the children, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said he taught them "Om Shri" in three different scripts - English, Devanagari, and Malayalam.

Vidyarambham is a long-standing tradition in Kerala in which children are initiated into the world of books and literacy on the last day of Navratri - Vijayadashami.

The ritual includes making a child, mostly 2-3 years age, write the first letters on a plate of rice.