Shares Of All Adani Group Firms Surge, Adani Total Gas Soars Nearly 20%

Shares of all Adani Group firms ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with Adani Total Gas and Adani Power soaring nearly 20 per cent, bouncing back from the previous day's fall.

The stock of Adani Total Gas surged 19.76 per cent, Adani Power soared 19.66 per cent, Adani Enterprises zoomed 11.56 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions jumped 10 per cent and Adani Green Energy climbed 10 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of NDTV jumped 9.35 per cent, Adani Wilmar rallied 8.46 per cent, Adani Ports surged 6.29 per cent, Sanghi Industries (4.73 per cent), Ambuja Cements (4.40 per cent) and ACC (4.16 per cent).

Helped by the rally in the stocks, the group firms' combined market valuation surged Rs 1,24,693.19 crore.

Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas also hit their upper circuit limits during the day.

On Tuesday, shares of all Adani group firms ended lower, with Adani Green Energy tumbling 7 per cent.

In the equity market, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 230.02 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 80,234.08 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty rose 80.40 points or 0.33 per cent to 24,274.90.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain are clear of any bribery charges per the US Department of Justice, the Adani Group stated today.

Adani Green, a firm under the Adani Group, has also called media reports on this as "incorrect", in a latest stock exchange filing.

The indictment by the Department of Justice includes five counts, but the first and fifth counts - conspiracy to violate the FCPA and conspiracy to obstruct justice - do not mention the three directors, Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain, it said.

Adani Group had last week denied all allegations as baseless, and said it would seek legal recourse to defend itself.

