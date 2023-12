India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh record highs on Tuesday for a second session in a row, boosted by strong macroeconomic data, bets of a US rate cut in March and the BJP winning key state elections.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.59% to 20,808.90 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.44% to an all-time high of 69,168.53 as of 9.15 am.

