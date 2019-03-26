BJP Attacks Omar Abdullah For Praising Pak Decision To Open Sharda Peeth

"Omar is lavishing praises on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his decision," alleged BJP

The BJP Tuesday criticised National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah for praising Pakistan's decision to open the Sharda Peeth, situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, to pilgrims and said the region is under illegal occupation of the neighbouring country and India will take it back.

It also condemned human rights violations of minorities in Pakistan and said the United Nations should take note of the forcible conversion of two minor Hindu girls and take strong action against the country.

"Omar is lavishing praises on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his decision to open Sharda Peeth which is located in PoK. The PoK is not a part of Pakistan but an integral part of India like the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

"PoK is under illegal occupation of Pakistan and we will take it back and will construct a temple and a mutt there. The leaders dancing on the tune of Pakistan should be ashamed," BJP state president Ravinder Raina told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Mr Abdullah tweeted, "After the welcome announcement to open the Sharda Peeth corridor to religious pilgrims by @ImranKhanPTI, we hope the government in Pakistan will only announce the Kargil-Skardu road as also other routes to facilitate greater people to people contact."

"It's good to see @ImranKhanPTI take decisions that have been held up for years. Allowing greater people to people contact & opening routes to religious pilgrims are always welcome developments that help to ease tensions," he added.

Asserting that the BJP government will wipe out terrorism and separatism from Jammu and Kashmir, Raina accused the NC and PDP of "hiding in holes" when Kashmiris are killed by Pakistani terrorists.

"Pakistan is a land of terrorists, oppressors, sinners and criminals and it will face the music if it does not behave well," he said.

On reports that two Hindu Pakistani girls were kidnapped and married to Muslim men in that country on March 20, Raina said it is a fact that minorities are facing oppression there.

"The UN should intervene and impose economic sanctions on the country," he demanded.

On the "pro-Pakistan" statement of senior NC leader and its candidate from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Akbar Lone, the BJP leader said his remarks are condemnable and he should be ousted from the party.

"The NC is a registered political party and it should immediately take action against Lone. If it fails, people will understand that what he had said is at the behest of the party leadership," he said.

"We have written to the election commission for rejecting his nomination. If NC does not expel him from the party and does not tender an apology, it should be disbanded," he said.

Mr Lone had on Saturday allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally in Kupwara district and called Pakistan "his Muslim nation on the other side". He also allegedly threatened to abuse anyone who abuses Pakistan.

Mr Raina alleged that leaders of Congress, NC and PDP live in India but their hearts beat for Pakistan.

"Their leaders are praising Pakistan, visiting the graveyards to shed tears on the bodies of terrorists and the Congress has stitched an alliance with these parties. This shows their alliance is identical to that of terrorist organisations -- Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashker-e-Toiba," he said.

