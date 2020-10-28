Sharad Pawar's 'Secular' Jibe At Maharashtra Governor Over Coffee Table Book

Sharad Pawar thanked the Governor for the coffee table book (File)

NCP President Sharad Pawar has hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his coffee table book "Jan Rajyapal", saying such a term does not exist in the Constitution and pointed to the absence of advice to chief minister on secularism in the publication.

In a letter to Mr Koshyari dated October 21, Sharad Pawar said he has received the coffee table book which showcases the Governor's one year in office.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari took over as the Mahasrashtra Governor in September last year when the BJP was in power in the state. In November last year, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which the NCP is a key ally, assumed office.

"The word 'Jan Rajyapal' (people's Governor) does not find any mention in the Indian constitution, still the state government published it (the book)," Mr Pawar wrote.

The former Union minister observed that the book has photographs of some swearing-in ceremonies and convocations, among other events, held in the last one year.

Mr Pawar sarcastically added, "The book doesnt have information about your advice to the chief minister on secularism which was taken note of by the Union home minister."

The NCP leader thanked the Governor for sending him the book which is a "historical account" of his tenure in the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier this month, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the delay in reopening the places of worship, that are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, and sought to know if he has turned "secular".

Mr Thackeray, who also heads the Shiv Sena, responded by saying he does not require a certificate of Hindutva from the governor.

During the war of words between the two constitutional functionaries, an angry Sharad Pawar had shot-off a missive at Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting to the language used by the Governor in his letter to the chief minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had later said the Governor could have avoided certain words.

After Amit Shah's remarks, Sharad Pawar said anybody with self respect will not continue in the post.