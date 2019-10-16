'Article 370 Is BJP's Answer To Everything': Sharad Pawar's Dig At PM

Sharad Pawar has kept his messaging focused on state issues. (File photo)

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in Maharashtra for polls next Monday, opposition politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday took a swipe at the ruling BJP, saying it had nothing concrete to show so it was harping on the decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir as an answer for all questions it faced.

"Since the BJP does not have anything concrete to show, they are harping on abrogation of Article 370 in J-K. When it was revoked, some people in Kashmir protested. The Congress supported the proposal and asked that people there be taken into confidence.

"We are also happy. There were no complaints. I publicly announced my support but they (PM Modi and Amit Shah) question my opinion," Mr Pawar said at a rally in Pune.

"Question them about farmer suicides, unemployment, closure of industries, and the BJP replies Article 370," he said.

The NCP chief also mocked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah saying they could hardly complete their speeches without taking his name.

"Sometimes I am worried. I can understand Modiji is single. But the second one might be taking my name in his sleep as well and his family members must be surprised," quipped the 78-year-old.

Maharashtra, along with Haryana, will vote on October 21 for a new assembly. The results will be declared on October 24.

The BJP is seeking re-election from the state in an alliance with long-time partner Shiv Sena. The NCP has an alliance with the Congress.

Mr Pawar, who is virtually leading the opposition campaign, has kept his messaging focused on state issues. He has repeatedly accused the BJP of dragging in national issues in Maharashtra instead of addressing local issues.

Early in the campaign, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP had goaded the opposition by commenting that there was no fun in fighting polls when there was no 'pehalwan' (strongman) to fight in the opposition.

Mr Pawar hit back saying that 'pehalwans' fight only with equals, not with weaklings, making his point with a hand gesture that Mr Fadnavis later called rude.

