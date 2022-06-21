Maharashtra Government 'Running Smoothly': Sharad Pawar Amid Crisis

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said there was no threat to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar said he has full faith in Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and assured that the ruling alliance will find a solution to the crisis.

"The Maharashtra government is running smoothly," said Mr Pawar.

His comments came after top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde reportedly moved to a Surat hotel in BJP-ruled Gujarat with 21 other party MLAs, setting off alarm bells in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

The NCP chief, who is in Delhi for the Opposition's meeting on Presidential polls, will meet Mr Thackeray tonight, sources have said.