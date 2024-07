Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, an official said.

Issues pertaining to irrigation, milk prices and sugar factories were discussed during the meeting, held at the state government guest house Sahyadri in Malabar Hill area, the official said.

