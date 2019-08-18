'Crows': Sharad Pawar Labels Leaders Who Left His Party, Joined Others

"The party will consider fielding fresh faces in the upcoming polls," said Sharad Pawar (File Photo)

Terming as "crows" the leaders who left the NCP and joined others, party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said fielding fresh faces in the upcoming Assembly polls was being considered by the party.

The opposition parties in Maharashtra, particularly the NCP, witnessed its MLAs and key leaders joining the BJP and Shiv Sena last month.

"We don't need to worry about crows (kawale) any longer, instead focus on party workers (mawale) ahead of the assembly elections," Mr Pawar said in Mumbai.

Three NCP legislators- Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Sandeep Naik and Vaibhav Pichad- had joined the BJP along with the party's state women wing president Chitra Wagh last month.

Besides, NCP's Mumbai unit president Sachin Ahir and Shahapur MLA Pandurang Barora had also joined the Shiv Sena last month.

"The party will consider fielding fresh faces in the upcoming polls. I would insist on giving chance to youth and women in the coming elections," Mr Pawar added.

The former Union minister said Nagpur has become a major hub of crime and criminal activities.

"Maharashtra chief minister also hails from the same place. We should raise our voice over the issue," he added.

