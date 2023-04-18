Sharad Pawar Attends Iftar Party With Nephew Ajit Amid Rift Buzz

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar were seen together at their party's annual Iftar party.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar attended an event with his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar this evening amid swirling rumours about his next political move. They were seen together at their party's annual Iftar party at Mumbai's Islam Gymkhana.

Supriya Sule, Dilip Walse-Patil, and Jitendra Awhad were among several NCP leaders who attended the event.

The buzz about Ajit Pawar started last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp. The BJP is part of Maharashtra's Shinde government.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar, however, refuted the talk of a rift with the NCP, accusing the media of "spreading rumours without any reason". "There is no truth to any rumour. I am with the NCP and I will stay with the NCP," he said.

Sharad Pawar also dismissed the speculations and said Ajit Pawar was busy with the party's work and that there was no need for the media to drag the issue.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, at the party, indirectly attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmed.

"A country runs as per the Constitution and law. If ruling forces inculcate the habit of taking steps by ignoring the Constitution and law, we will go down the wrong path, he said without naming anyone.

"If taking steps by forgetting law and Constitution and by taking the law into hands is spoken of and if attempts are made to create such an atmosphere, it is not right for the nation," Mr Pawar added.

Atiq Ahmed was shot dead on live television along with his brother while police were escorting them for a medical check-up on Saturday. The murder has drawn sharp reactions from the opposition leaders over the law and order situation in the state.