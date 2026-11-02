Sharad Pawar Admitted To Pune Hospital After Chest Pain Complaint

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Monday after complaints of pleuritic pain.

The 85-year-old leader was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic following a bout of cough, his daughter, Baramati MP and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said in a post on X.

He is undergoing medical tests and all his health parameters are stable, Sule wrote.

Pawar's condition was expected to settle down, and he would remain under observation as a precautionary measure, said Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

Pleuritic pain refers to chest pain that typically worsens while breathing, coughing or sneezing.

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