Bengal BJP Candidate Hospitalised After SUV Rams Into His Car

Shantanu Thakur, BJP's Bongaon candidate, was admitted to hospital after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed his car. Two of his associates were also hurt in the accident. The driver of the SUV has been detained and is being question by the police.

The SUV had a police sticker; however, it is not clear if the vehicle belonged to the West Bengal police.

After the accident, an irate mob surrounded the Gaighata police station. The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the mob.

Shantanu Thakur, All India Matua Mahasangha chief, is influential among the sizeable Matua community of West Bengal.

Considered one of Bengal's most influential Scheduled Caste communities comprising primarily low-caste Hindu refugees from Bangladesh, the Matua Mahasangha has over one crore members across various southern Bengal districts, especially North 24 Parganas.

Mr Thakur had recently skipped a poll rally, also attended by BJP's star campaigner Yogi Adityanath, due to "stomach trouble".

"Fact is I had stomach trouble since the 19th. Yesterday it peaked. I was in bed all day. I regret I could not go to his rally. I explained the problem to him and expressed regret," Mr Thakur had said.

"Yogi is a big leader, a future leader of India. He came to campaign for me. Why wouldn't I have gone if I was physically able to?" Mr Thakur had added.

Mr Thakur is the youngest grandson of Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boro ma', who died in March following multi-organ failure at a Kolkata hospital.

