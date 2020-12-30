Shantanu Mohapatra, Odia Music Maestro Dies At 84

Shantanu Mohapatra, Odia music legend dies

Shantanu Mohapatra, legendary Odia music director died on Wednesday. He was 84. Shantanu Mohapatra was suffering from old age related ailments and finally died of pneumonia and cardiac failure. A large number of people paid their last respect to the music maestro at his Palaspalli house. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor BB Harichandan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and many dignitaries condoled the death

of Shantanu Mohapatra. In a condolence message, Ganesh Lal said Santanu Mohapatra was part

of Odisha music for almost six decades and he will always be remembered by all.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described Shantanu Mohapatra as an ''Unfading Talent''. "As a lyricist and music director, he has left the shining signature of his talent. The music directed by him will make

him immortal," the Chief Minister said. Noting that Odisha has lost a talent, Mr Pattnaik announced state honour for the music director. Apart from Odia, Shantanu Mohapatra also worked in different

languages.

He composed the first modern Odia ballad "Konark Gatha" with lyrics by Gurukrushna Goswami and sung by Akshay Mohanty. He also wrote ''Kalijae'' which was sung by Sikandar Alam. Mr Mohapatra also was the lone Odia music director to work with Hindi film greats like Manna Dey, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, Usha Mangeskar and others.

Born at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district in 1936, Mr Mohapatra has many firsts to his credits in the field of Odia music as a music composer like the first modern lullaby on AIR (''Soi pada re dhana'' sung by Santilata Rout), first qawali (ae ranga rahiba nahi from Surjyamukhi), first bhangra tune, and first fusion (Ago Chandrika by Raghunath Panigrahi). He has the distinction of having around 1,900 plus compositions, including 53 films, 10 Jatras and 60 dramas and 10 dance dramas to his credit.

He has also won the highest number of awards and accolades as a music director in Odisha. In honour of his lifetime contribution to Odia culture, the Utkal University of Culture had conferred

honorary D.Litt on him in 201