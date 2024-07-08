Shankaracharya Backs Rahul Gandhi After Row Over 'Hindus Are Violent' Remark

Days after Rahul Gandhi's combative speech in the Lok Sabha, Swami Avimukteshwarananda, the 46th Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math, has come out in support of the Congress leader. A controversy erupted during the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address when Rahul Gandhi accused BJP leaders of allegedly dividing people on communal lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, denouncing the speech, had said that Rahul Gandhi had branded the "entire Hindu community as violent." This accusation ignited a heated exchange in Parliament, leading to the Speaker striking off several contentious statements from the records.

The Shankaracharya, a respected figure among Hindus, offered a different perspective. "We listened attentively to Rahul Gandhi's entire speech. He unequivocally emphasizes that Hinduism rejects violence," the Shankaracharya said on Sunday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the pontiff also criticized what he called the selective dissemination of Mr Gandhi's speech, urging accountability for those who distort facts. "Presenting only fragments of Gandhi's statement is misleading and unethical," he remarked, adding that those responsible should be punished.

Congress MP and Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi, has also defended her brother against the allegations. "Rahul can never speak against Hindus. His remarks were directed at BJP and its leaders," she said.