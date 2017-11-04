Shamika Ravi To Be Appointed As Member Of Prime Minister's Economic Panel

Shamika Ravi leads the development economics research vertical at Brookings India.

All India | | Updated: November 04, 2017 15:24 IST
Shamika Ravi is also a visiting professor of economics at the Indian School of Business (ISB)

New Delhi:  Shamika Ravi, senior at Brookings India, would be appointed as part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), a senior government official said.

Headed by NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy, the EAC-PM includes NITI Aayog's Principal Advisor Ratan Watal as its member and economists Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy and Ashima Goyal as part-time members.

"The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has cleared the appointment of Ravi as part-time member of the EAC-PM," a senior government official told PTI.

Ms Ravi leads the development economics research vertical at Brookings India. She is also a visiting professor of economics at the Indian School of Business (ISB) where she teaches courses in Game Theory and Microfinance. 

Shamika RaviEconomic Advisory Council

