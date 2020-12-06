'Shallow Fog' In Delhi As Temperature Drops, Air Quality 'Very Poor'

Air quality over Delhi, adjoining areas is likely to improve marginally, weather office said (File)

The national capital on Sunday experienced "shallow fog" in the morning as temperatures dropped in the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 25.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year while the minimum temperature recorded was 14.8 degrees Celsius, a five-degree departure from normal.

The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius for today.

At the Singhu Border area, people were seen in heavy sweaters and jackets to protect from the dipping temperatures. Many were seen sitting near a fire to keep themselves warm.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the "very poor" category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) at 9 am today.

The air quality over Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) area is likely to improve marginally but remain in the upper end of "Very Poor" category, according to the IMD.

According to the weather department's prediction, the air quality is likely to improve further but remain in the "Very Poor" category on Monday and Tuesday. Further, it said the air quality is likely to improve and reach the "Poor" to "Moderate" category by December 11.

"Very Poor" AQI indicates ambient concentration values of air pollutants are very high and their likely health impacts include Respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while the "Severe" category air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)