Father Takes Teen's Body Home On Bike After Hospital Denies Ambulance

A man was forced to carry the body of his 13-year-old daughter on a motorcycle after a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol allegedly refused him an ambulance.

Laxman Singh, a resident of Kota village, around 70 km from Shahdol, said his daughter, Madhuri, died of sickle cell anemia on Monday night. He said he had asked the hospital authorities for a vehicle but was told that vehicles are not available for places more than 15 km away.

"We had asked for a hearse in the hospital but they said that it would not be available for more than 15 km," Mr Singh said. "They asked us to arrange it ourselves. Due to lack of money, we took the dead body of our daughter on a motorcycle."

Mr Singh said he was about 20 km from his village when he was intercepted by Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya. Ms Vaidya, who was on her way to another village, then ordered a vehicle to take the daughter's body to Mr Singh's village.

The vehicle arrived and Mr Singh was able to take his daughter's body home for her last rites.

The Shahdol Collector provided the family with some financial assistance and ordered an inquiry into the incident.