SRK, 'Poster Boy' Of Romance, Finds Himself On A Police Poster. Likes It.

Assam Police has used this pose of Shah Rukh Khan creatively in a traffic poster shared on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance, is known the world over for his signature pose - the outstretched arms. While many fans buy tickets to his movies to see SRK do his signature pose, the Assam Police has used it in a creative way to help many understand rules and not get a 'ticket' (chalaan).

The tweet by Assam Police, which was liked by thousands of people, caught the attention of "King Khan" himself. Appreciating the manner in which his signature romantic pose was used, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, ""the best message I think this pose has conveyed. Please please follow traffic rules."

On Thursday, Jalukbari Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ponjit Dowerah, posted a graphic on his Twitter handle with the message: "The universal pose of @iamsrk has touched all down the ages, but please read the message also #FollowTrafficRules @MorigaonPolice @Darrangpol @cachar_police @KamrupPolice".

The graphic has a silhouette of 'King Khan' with one of his outstretched hands holding a placard reading "Traffic niyam ka kripaya palan kare" (please follow traffic rules) and a vehicle with a driver in front.

The post was an instant hit, and got a fair bit of engagement over the next 24 hours. Apart from the over-2,000 likes it received, Mr Dowerah's tweeted was shared by SRK himself.

The best message I think this pose has conveyed. Please please follow traffic rules. https://t.co/9lyFqj2ZB6 - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 27, 2018

The Assam Police followed the post with another cheeky one, using a famous dialogue from SRK's movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. It read, "Traffic niyamon ka paalan nahin karne se kuch-kuch nahin, bahut kuch hota hai" (If traffic rules are not followed, not something but a lot can happen).

The tweet was inspired by Anjali's (Kajol) famous dialogue to Rahul (SRK) where she hints about her feelings for him, saying he won't understand. "Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge", she says.

Traffic niyamon ka paalan nahin karne se kuch-kuch nahin, bahut kuch hota hai... #FollowTrafficRules



Thank You @iamsrk for the support Sire!



Bravo @ponjitdowarahhttps://t.co/WsqCLTeTJ0 - Assam Police (@assampolice) July 27, 2018

Mr Dowerah said his post was aimed at creating traffic awareness in the state.

The Assam Police has been using the social media in a creative way to spread awareness about social issues as well as understand road safety.