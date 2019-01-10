P Chidambaram's Sharp Attack On BJP 'Rulers' After IAS Topper's Exit

P Chidambaram launched a scathing attack on the BJP after Shah Faesal resigned on Wednesday

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over IAS officer Shah Faesal's resignation. The Kashmiri IAS topper of 2010 had resigned on Wednesday saying he was quitting to protest against "unabated killings" in Kashmir and the "marginalization of Indian Muslims".

Today, Mr Chidambaram in a series of tweets said the world will take note of Mr Faesal's "cry of anguish and defiance".

Calling his resignation an "indictment of the BJP government", the former home and finance minister said Shah Faesal's "every word of statement was true."

Mr Chidambaram also tweeted about another police officer who "said the same thing" as Shah Faesal and attacked the BJP "rulers" for not giving any reassurance.

Not long ago Mr Rebeiro, the legendary police officer, said the same thing, but there was not a word of reassurance from the Rulers. Such statements from our fellow citizens must make us hang our heads in regret and shame. - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 10, 2019

Shah Faesal had released a statement on his resignation from the civil services yesterday on Facebook. He wrote:

"To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government; the marginalization and invisiblisation of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens; insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K state and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hyper-nationalism, I have decided to resign from IAS."

His Facebook post was seen as a strong indicator that he intends to join politics. Many reports have suggested he will join the National Conference. Sources close to him say he may contest the parliament elections from Baramulla constituency in North Kashmir.

A tweet from National Conference chief Omar Abdullah reinforced speculation when he "welcomed Shah Faesal to the fold". But Mr Abdullah later clarified: "Actually I welcomed him to the fold of politicians. His future political plans are his to announce."

Shah Faesal reportedly gave a resignation notice to the state government on Monday.

He topped the IAS or Indian Administrative Service exam in 2010 and was allotted the home cadre of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the years, he worked as District Magistrate, Director of School Education and Managing Director of the state-owned Power Development Corporation.

Shah Faesal recently returned from the US after completing his Fulbright fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School.