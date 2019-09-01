'Sex-Sorted Semen' Doses For Cows To Ensure Female Calve Birth: Minister

The minister was speaking at a product launch event in Nagpur. (File photo)

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the government plans to introduce "sex-sorted semen" technology to ensure more female calves are born, so as to increase farmers' income.

The minister was speaking at a product launch event organised by Mother Dairy in Nagpur.

"In the coming days, using insemination, the calves that will be born would only be female ones through (doses of) sex sorted semen," he said.

In March, Uttarakhand became the country's first state to produce sex-sorted semen for cows, which can enhance the possibility of birth of female calves to ninety per cent.

The Union minister also said cows which stop to produce milk will be made more productive through "IV embryo advanced technology".

