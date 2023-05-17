Severe Turbulence On Air India's Delhi-Sydney Flight, Passengers Injured

No passenger was hospitalised, the DGCA said.

About seven passengers onboard an Air India flight were injured after the aircraft encountered severe turbulence, officials have said.

The incident was reported yesterday when the Air India flight, which had taken off from Delhi for Sydney, faced turbulence mid-air.

Sources say "no serious injuries" were reported in the incident, and that the passengers were given medical assistance by the crew.

"Seven people reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided them first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the news agency PTI quoted an official of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as saying.

Air India's airport manager at Sydney also arranged medical assistance for the passengers upon arrival, the official added.

An official statement from Air India about the incident is awaited.

Last month, a woman - onboard an Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai - was bitten by a scorpion. Air India had called it an "extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion."