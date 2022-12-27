Severe Hailstorm Hits Assam, Over 200 Houses Damaged

There has been no report of any casualty.

A severe hailstorm hit several places In Assam's Dibrugarh on Tuesday, damaging over 200 houses across the district.

The hailstorm hit Dibrugarh's Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Moran, and other areas late on Monday night and Tuesday morning. There has been no report of any casualty.

"It has led to widespread damage in the district. As per preliminary assessment in Moran sub-division, 210 houses have been damaged in 37 villages," a senior official of Dibrugarh district administration said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he has ordered a detailed assessment of the damage caused by the hailstorm and that his government will extend all help to those affected.

"Due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles have been reportedly damaged," he wrote on Twitter.

Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it. pic.twitter.com/MgwklKBBAG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 27, 2022

"Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it," he added.

Chief Minister Sarma also shared a video showing roads and trees covered in ice.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Assam today.

