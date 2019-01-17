Severe Cold Wave Continues In Kashmir Valley

Drass town was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir with minus 22.0 degrees Celsius. (File)

A severe cold wave continued in the Kashmir Valley today despite an improve in weather conditions after snowfall the previous day, the weather office said.

While the weather was sunny in the Jammu division, the sky remained cloudy in the valley.

The weather office has forecast heavy snowfall in the valley from January 19 to January 23.

Due to frost and highly slippery road conditions, very few commuters came out in the morning in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the valley.

The minimum temperature was minus 1.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 5.1 and minus 10.0 degree Celsius respectively.

Leh town recorded minus 12.0 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 20.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures.

Drass town was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir with minus 22.0 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.4, Batote 0.6, Bannihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah minus 1.0 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperatures.