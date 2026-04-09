Several Tribal Leaders Defect From BJP To Congress In Gujarat's Dahod



The political landscape in Gujarat shifted as several high-profile tribal leaders from the Dahod BJP unit defected to the Congress party, just as the opposition launched a localised "People's Manifesto" in Navsari. The developments signal a ramping up of political activity as the Congress seeks to capitalise on local grievances regarding governance and tribal rights.

In Dahod, veteran leaders including District Panchayat member Maheshbhai Machhar and former Sarpanch Jayantibhai And officially joined Congress at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. The defectors cited deep-seated dissatisfaction with the ruling party's handling of tribal issues.

"We are tired of the corruption practised by BJP ministers and the constant marginalisation of the tribal community," stated Maheshbhai Machhar. "We have embraced the Congress ideology to genuinely solve the problems of our people."

Congress leadership welcomed the move, asserting that the tribal belt is increasingly disillusioned. Media Convener Dr. Manish Doshi criticised the current administration, stating, "The BJP has systematically deprived the tribal society of their rights to forest land, education, and employment. From the fake office in Chhota Udepur to the syphoning of Tribal Sub-Plan funds in Dahod, the government has run a business of loot."

Simultaneously, the Congress party released its "Commitment Document" in Navsari, a manifesto the party claims was drafted after a months-long campaign of door-to-door consultations. Moving away from traditional top-down drafting, the party utilised "Jan Manch" platforms to collect specific complaints regarding local infrastructure, health, and education.

"This manifesto is our commitment to truth, equality, and social justice," party leaders noted during the launch. "It is the first time in political history that a manifesto has been prepared by going directly among the people whose voices are not heard in government offices."

The Navsari manifesto outlines several key pledges, most notably a "Janata Audit" for all road construction to hold contractors and officials accountable. Other major commitments include modernising municipal schools, establishing 24/7 ward-level health centres, and providing free city bus travel for women. By focusing on localised governance in Navsari and tribal representation in Dahod, the Congress party is attempting to position its platform as a binding contract with the public rather than a standard list of election promises.