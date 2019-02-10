Over 1,800 Mementos Received By PM Auctioned To Highest Bidders For Lakhs

The process took place in two parts: a physical auction organized at the National Gallery of Modern Art for two days in January and an e-auction through the website pmmementos.gov.in.

February 10, 2019
Over 1800 mementos were successfully sold to the highest bidder during this period, according to the PMO.


New Delhi: 

A wooden replica of the Ashok Stambh fetched Rs 13 lakh and a Lord Shiva statuette sold for Rs 10 lakh, much higher than their base prices, at the fortnight-long auction of mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure.

The statuette of Lord Shiva, which had a base price of Rs 5,000, was auctioned for Rs 10 lakh. The wooden replica of the Ashok Stambh, which had a base price of Rs 4,000, was auctioned for Rs 13 lakh.

The fortnight-long auction, which came to a close on Saturday evening, was held to raise funds for the Centre's flagship project 'Namami Gange' to clean and conserve the river Ganga.

The process took place in two parts: a physical auction organized at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) for two days in January and an e-auction through the website pmmementos.gov.in.

Over 1800 mementos were successfully sold to the highest bidder during this period, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

At the NGMA auction, a specially-handcrafted wooden bike received a successful bid of Rs 5 lakhs. A similar bid was also received for a painting, which depicts PM Modi on a railway platform.

A traditional Horai received from Assam's Majuli was auctioned for Rs 12 lakh.

Many other mementoes fetched an auction value that is several times their base price, the PMO added.

Trending

