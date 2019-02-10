Over 1,800 Mementos Received By PM Auctioned To Highest Bidders For Lakhs

Over 1800 mementos were successfully sold to the highest bidder during this period, according to the PMO.

A wooden replica of the Ashok Stambh fetched Rs 13 lakh and a Lord Shiva statuette sold for Rs 10 lakh, much higher than their base prices, at the fortnight-long auction of mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure.

The statuette of Lord Shiva, which had a base price of Rs 5,000, was auctioned for Rs 10 lakh. The wooden replica of the Ashok Stambh, which had a base price of Rs 4,000, was auctioned for Rs 13 lakh.

The fortnight-long auction, which came to a close on Saturday evening, was held to raise funds for the Centre's flagship project 'Namami Gange' to clean and conserve the river Ganga.

The wooden replica of the Ashok Stambh, which had a base price of Rs 4,000, was auctioned for Rs 13 lakh.

The process took place in two parts: a physical auction organized at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) for two days in January and an e-auction through the website pmmementos.gov.in.

Over 1800 mementos were successfully sold to the highest bidder during this period, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

At the NGMA auction, a specially-handcrafted wooden bike received a successful bid of Rs 5 lakhs. A similar bid was also received for a painting, which depicts PM Modi on a railway platform.

A traditional Horai received from Assam's Majuli was auctioned for Rs 12 lakh.

The statuette of Lord Shiva, which had a base price of Rs 5,000, was auctioned for Rs 10 lakh.

Many other mementoes fetched an auction value that is several times their base price, the PMO added.