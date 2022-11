Severa people were injured after a footbridge collapsed in Chandrapur

Several people were injured after slabs from a footbridge they were walking on collapsed in Maharashtra's Chandrapur today. The incident happened at Ballar Shah railway station in the city.

Reports say some 10 people were injured in the incident that happened at 5 pm.

The people who were on the footbridge fell on the railway tracks below. No train was running on those tracks at that time.

Reports say the footbridge is 60 feet high and is quite old. It connects platforms 1 and 4.