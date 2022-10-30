30 Dead In Gujarat Bridge Collapse, It Was Repaired Last Week

The cable bridge that snapped in Gujarat's Morbi today

Thirty people died and several suffered injuries after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi today. There were about 500 people on the bridge when it collapsed, with around 100 still trapped in the water.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Gujarat today, ordered urgent rescue operations, with many local residents also joining in the efforts to rescue the injured. The Prime Minister also spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and told him to take stock of the situation. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi left for Morbi as news about the mishap came in.

The bridge appears to have snapped in the middle, but more details are still awaited.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been announced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the family of each person who lost his or her life in the mishap and Rs 50,000 to each injured person. The state government will be providing a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured.

The Morbi cable bridge is a historical structure built many years ago. After repair and renovation, it was reopened just four days ago, on October 26, on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

Reports said, the government tender for the renovation work was given to Oreva Group, owned by Odhavji Patel.