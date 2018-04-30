Seven-Year-Old Girl, Woman Raped And Killed In Two Separate Incidents In Assam

In the alleged rape of the minor girl, a 19-year-old from Naopara village under the jurisdiction of Raniganj police station has been arrested, and investigations are on.
After raping her, the man had killed and dumped her body in a field, the police said.
In the other incident, a middle-aged woman was suspected to have been raped and killed in Bilasipara area in Dhubri district, police said.
Locals saw the body in a field at Salkuchi Islamari and informed the police. The mud-smeared body of the woman was later recovered by the police.
The woman's family suspects that she was raped and then killed on Friday night.
The woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination to Dhubri Civil Hospital. Police said investigations were on but none had been arrested so far.
District Superintendent of Police Longlit Terang visited both the spots.
