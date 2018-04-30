Seven-Year-Old Girl, Woman Raped And Killed In Two Separate Incidents In Assam In the rape and murder of the minor girl, a 19-year old has been arrested whereas there have been no arrests in the second case so far

61 Shares EMAIL PRINT The incidents come after the killing of an 11-year-old girl in Nagaon. (Representation) Dhubri, Assam: Dhubri (Assam), Apr 30 (PTI) A seven-year old girl and another woman, a mother of two, were allegedly raped and killed in two separate incidents in Assam's Dhubri district, police said on Monday. The rapes happened on Friday.



In the alleged rape of the minor girl, a 19-year-old from Naopara village under the jurisdiction of Raniganj police station has been arrested, and investigations are on.



After raping her, the man had killed and dumped her body in a field, the police said.



In the other incident, a middle-aged woman was suspected to have been raped and killed in Bilasipara area in Dhubri district, police said.



Locals saw the body in a field at Salkuchi Islamari and informed the police. The mud-smeared body of the woman was later recovered by the police.



The woman's family suspects that she was raped and then killed on Friday night.



The woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination to Dhubri Civil Hospital. Police said investigations were on but none had been arrested so far.



District Superintendent of Police Longlit Terang visited both the spots.



The incidents come close on the heels of the rape and killing of an 11-year-old girl in Nagaon district in March which had led to widespread protests across the state.







Dhubri (Assam), Apr 30 (PTI) A seven-year old girl and another woman, a mother of two, were allegedly raped and killed in two separate incidents in Assam's Dhubri district, police said on Monday. The rapes happened on Friday.In the alleged rape of the minor girl, a 19-year-old from Naopara village under the jurisdiction of Raniganj police station has been arrested, and investigations are on.After raping her, the man had killed and dumped her body in a field, the police said.In the other incident, a middle-aged woman was suspected to have been raped and killed in Bilasipara area in Dhubri district, police said.Locals saw the body in a field at Salkuchi Islamari and informed the police. The mud-smeared body of the woman was later recovered by the police.The woman's family suspects that she was raped and then killed on Friday night.The woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination to Dhubri Civil Hospital. Police said investigations were on but none had been arrested so far.District Superintendent of Police Longlit Terang visited both the spots. The incidents come close on the heels of the rape and killing of an 11-year-old girl in Nagaon district in March which had led to widespread protests across the state. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter