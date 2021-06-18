Seven Arrested With Mephedrone Drug Worth Rs 1 Crore In Gujarat

Over Rs 7.5 lakh in cash and three vehicles have also been seized from the accused. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Gujarat arrested seven persons for alleged possession of 994 gm of mephedrone, a banned psychotropic substance, worth Rs 1 crore, on Thursday, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, an NCB team caught drug suppliers and buyers who were in the process of striking a deal near Vadodara city, zonal director of the NCB's Ahmedabad unit SK Mishra said.

At least seven persons, including two women, were apprehended with 994 gm of mephedrone, he said, adding that the team also seized over Rs 7.5 lakh in cash and three vehicles from the accused.

While all the accused were from different parts of Gujarat, the drug consignment is suspected to have originated from neighbouring Maharashtra, Mr Mishra said.