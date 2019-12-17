Set Up Two Special Courts In Districts With Over 300 POCSO Cases: Supreme Court

The top court had directed setting up of a centrally-funded designated court in each district.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that states would have to set up two designated courts in districts where the number of pending cases of child abuse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is more than 300.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose made it clear that an earlier direction of the apex court for setting up one court in each district having more than 100 FIRs under POCSO Act meant that it has to be a designated court to deal with only such cases under the law.

"We make it clear that POCSO cases have to be dealt with by exclusive POCSO courts which will not deal with other cases. Where there are more than 100 cases, there would be one exclusive POCSO court. If there are 300 or more cases, there should be two special POCSO courts in a district," the bench said.

However, the apex court said that in case there are less number of cases under the POCSO Act in a particular district, the special court might also deal with other cases such as rape.

"I have been in the high court (as a judge). I know if there are too many courts and less work, then it makes the system inefficient," Justice Gupta observed.

The bench dealt with state-wise data of POCSO cases and the number of special courts established in a district.

On July 25, the top court had directed setting up of a centrally-funded designated court in each district having more than 100 FIRs under the POCSO Act to deal exclusively with cases of sexual offences against children.

In a slew of directions, the apex court had also said that a short clip, intended to spread awareness about prevention of child abuse and prosecution of crimes against children, be screened in every movie hall and transmitted by various television channels at regular intervals.

It had directed that the special court be funded by the Centre that will take care of appointment of presiding officer, support persons, special public prosecutors, court staff and infrastructure, including the creation of a child-friendly environment and vulnerable witness courtrooms.