Set To Be President, Droupadi Murmu No Stranger To Being The First At Something

Droupadi Murmu is no stranger to being the first at something. She is set to be the first tribal President of India, but it started when she was barely out of her teens — when she left her village in Odisha for state capital Bhubaneshwar, becoming the first girl from the village to get a college degree.

Her brother, Taranisen Tudu, still lives in the village, Uperbeda in Mayurbhanj district, next to the border with Jharkhand. Nearly 80 per cent of the people are tribal here, most of them from Ms Murmu's Santhal tribe.

"The first woman from the Santhals to be India's Number One — you can imagine how happy we are," her brother told NDTV. When she was studying in Bhubaneshwar, 275 km away, her parents could afford to give her just Rs 10 as monthly allowance.

Progress in the village hasn't quite matched hers, though. It was fully electrified only recently — parts of it after she was declared the BJP-led NDA's candidate. She moved to the town of Rairangur, about 20 km away, several years ago. Family members in the village say she continues to visit.

In Rairangur, her home reflects some of her struggle and simplicity. Since her term as governor of Jharkhand ended, she continues to live in this five-room house built by her husband in the 1990s. Her political career began here, but her personal life had a series of tragedies.

She lost her two sons and husband between 2009 and 2014. In their memory, she built a school in her in-laws' village, Pahardpur, about 30 km from the town. This is the village to which she'd come as a bride after marrying Shyam Charan Murmu, a banker. Their only daughter is a banker too.

Ms Murmu worked as government clerk and then as a teacher before starting her political journey as a councillor.

"Madam wants to do something for education of people here, so they can rise in life," said Munna Bhai, the school administrator.

Pahardpur has a celebratory air, filled with hope for much more. Sarpanch Rukmini Murmu shares her wish list: "Roads, a medical centre; a college, too, maybe."

The school here is only up to Class 8, which means students have to go four kilometres away for further studies. Other villagers list clean drinking water as a demand. It has a community health centre but the residents hope to get a hospital now.