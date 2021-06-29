'Applied For Clearance': Serum Sources On Covishield Issue In EU

The Serum Institute (SII) has applied through AstraZeneca for the European Medicines Agency's nod to get the Covishield vaccine approved for the European Union's 'vaccine passport' scheme, company sources have told NDTV. The remark comes on a day the European Union said the agency had not received any request for approval from the India-based company.

"We have applied through AstraZeneca, our partners in Europe for clearance/recognition of Covishield from the European Medicines Agency. This has been done to ease the procedure to get the necessary approvals for Covishield. It is the right and option of every EU country to use a WHO-approved vaccine in their approved list. The approval process should hopefully be concluded in a month," the SII sources said.

The European Union has not yet recognised the India-made version of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine, Covishield. However, Vaxzervria, the same vaccine manufactured in Europe by AstraZeneca, is on the list of four vaccines approved for the "vaccine passport scheme" that will allow people to travel within the European Union free of Covid-induced restrictions.

So far, only those vaccinated with either of the four vaccines - Comirnaty of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Vaxzervria by AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen - will be given vaccination passports.