Separatist Leader Yasin Malik was detained Friday night in Srinagar. (File)

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yaseen Malik was detained Friday night amid indications of a wider crackdown on separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert but there was no confirmation about any more detentions.

The action comes eight days after the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, in which 40 soldiers were killed.